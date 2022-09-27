Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubesc Dream of Mira, Gone Home, Big Clock, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Cubesc- Dream of Mira

Today’s Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining this morning’s software price drops, we are also official Leather Link bands from $65 to adorn your Apple Watch Series 8 – be sure to dive into our recent roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra bands as well – alongside everything else you’ll find right here. Today’s app deals are headlined by titles like Cubesc: Dream of Mira, Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets, Pro Wrestling Simulator 2022, Gone Home, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Cubesc: Dream of Mira: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VHS Cam: Retro Camcorder + 8mm: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Cοuntdown: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoTV – M3U IPTV Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: REAMP: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Brusfri: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Simulator 2022: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Voice Dream Reader: $20 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $45, WarioWare Get It Together! $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sidius Nova: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Fun Fair: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TrackIt: Locate Lost Devices: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Focus Noodles: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: IP Scanner Pro: $40 (Reg. $45)

More Cubesc Dream of Mira:

Guide Mira through this journey of joyful puzzles to help her brother Kira in her dreams. Cubesc: Dream of Mira presents a brand new minimalist puzzle experience set in a fantastic atmosphere. Find hidden paths to awaken Kira from his nightmares through completing the puzzles.

