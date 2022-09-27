Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $45, WarioWare Get It Together! $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest price we can find outside of the $44.99 offer via third-party sellers on Walmart. Among the lowest listings we have tracked, this is the Mushroom Kingdom’s latest trip to the links with host of your favorite characters and a slew of game modes to spice up the usual golf formula. This one released back in May of last year with a series of themed courses and additions like speed golf that has players racing across the course after each shot. The practice area takes on the form of a sort of RPG experience set in golf town-like area filled with trainers and the ability to level up your Mii golfer as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch $36 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe eShop $42 (Reg. $70)
- Axiom Verge eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Windjammers 2 eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- NEO: The World Ends with You eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe PSN $40 (Reg. $80)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox bundle sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 80% off
- Resident Evil Racoon City Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $60)
- Includes RE 2 and 3 remakes
- Game Builder Garage $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Blockbuster eShop Switch game sale from $2.50
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
