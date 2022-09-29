Amazon lows hit Sony’s PS5-enhanced 120Hz OLED 4K TVs from $1,298 (Up to $700 off)

Justin Kahn -
$700 off $1,298+
best Prime Day 4K TV deals

We are now tracking some new Amazon all-time lows on Sony’s 2022 BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K OLED Smart Google TVs staring with the 55-inch model at $1,298 shipped. This one released back in May at $2,000, is currently fetching $1,300 at Best Buy, and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with up to $700 in savings. You’re looking at a 4K (2160p) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a series of “BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.” From there, you can expect HDR 10 and Dolby Vision tech to be joined by support for Google Assistant and Alexa alongside Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and a pair of USB ports. Head below for more deals and over to our launch coverage for a closer look

Amazon is also offering new all-time lows on the larger 65- and 77-inch BRAVIA XR A80K OLED 4K TVs at $1,698 and $2,698 shipped. Regularly $2,300 and $3,200 respectively, these deals deliver up to $600 in savings and the lowest prices we can find if you’re looking for a larger PS5-enhanced OLED display. 

All of the new Fire TV and the rest of Amazon’s just-announced smart home gear is detailed for you right here. And then dive into some of the other 4K TV deals we have running below:

Sony BRAVIA XR A80K 4K OLED TV features:

  • INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.
  • OLED CONTRAST – XR OLED Contrast Pro technology allows you to feel the beauty of OLED with immersive depth and realism, pure black, and lifelike brightness. . Compare to other OLED TVs and decide for yourself.
  • PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.
  • FEATURES SPECIFIED IN HDMI 2.1– Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

