Save on Samsung computer monitors with Amazon’s fall Prime Day sales starting from $110

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering a selection of Samsung computer monitors starting from $110. Leading the way here is the Odyssey G7 Series 32-inch Curved 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $539.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $750, this 28% discount, or $210 in savings, marks the new second-lowest price we’ve seen and comes within dollars of the all-time low. The 1000R curve of the 32-inch monitor will increase your level of immersion while also reducing eye strain. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support are present to eliminate tearing and stuttering while gaming, leading to a smoother overall experience. HDR 600 will also enhance the gaming and content consumption experience by providing greater contrast and colors. Something Samsung calls Infinity Core Lighting is also built into the monitor to provide ambient accent lighting to your setup. You can learn more by checking out our launch coverage and head below for more deals.

More Samsung monitor deals:

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

