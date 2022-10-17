Nintendo Switch OLED consoles with white or red/blue Joy-Con now down at $272 (Reg. $349)

Trusted eBay seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering Nintendo’s OLED console with white or red/blue Joy-Con for $271.99 shipped when you apply code COUNTDOWN22 at checkout. Regularly $349 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is among the lowest price we have ever tracked for a new unit and the best we can find. Today’s deals are also $53 off the price of our previous mention from this past weekend. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the OLED model Switch delivers 64GB of internal storage, an enhanced 7-inch OLED display, and a refreshed dock with a LAN port when playing in “TV mode for a wired internet connection.” More details below.

Alongside this new low on Hallmark’s Super Nintendo console ornament, we are also still tracking some notable price drops on Switch games as part of the latest eShop sale. One notable offer there is Metroid Dread down at $42, but you’ll find plenty more where those came from right here including the best price yet on Splatoon 3.

Then be sure to browse through more of the latest Nintendo news and announcements below:

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

