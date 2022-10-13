Metroid Dread hits one of its best prices yet at $42 in latest Nintendo eShop sale, more from $5

We are now tracking some particularly notable digital Switch game deals headlined by one of the best prices ever on Metroid Dread. Nintendo has now kicked off what it is calling the Try Before You Buy Sale with up to 30% off select digital titles via the eShop. These are essentially just your typical full game price drops, they just happen to be on titles that also have FREE demos available for them. That means you can give them a go without dropping a penny down and still have time to purchase the complete experience before the sale shuts down on October 25, 2022. Head below for more details and our top picks.

eShop Try Before You Buy Sale:

Plus some hangover Prime Day physical deals:

You’ll also want to scope out the first official trailer for the new Mario movie if you haven’t yet, dive into our review of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED, and check out PowerA’s new Switch controller charging dock.

Metroid Dread features:

Upon investigating a mysterious transmission on Planet ZDR, Samus faces a mysterious foe that traps her in this dangerous world. The remote planet has been overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet.

