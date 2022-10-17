This 5-in-1 USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough and 4K30 HDMI for $10 (50% off)

Vention Official Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 30SZR6FD at checkout. Down from $20, this 50% discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this hub. Designed to bring back crucial ports to computers or tablets that only have USB-C, this hub packs three USB 3.0 ports, 4K30 HDMI output, and a 100W USB-C charging passthrough port. All of this combines to make it easy to plug in devices like printers, mice/keyboards, other adapters, and even an external monitor. Plus, since this hub uses a cord to attach to your computer, instead of attaching directly to the side, it’s even easier to store in your bag without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8 at Amazon right now. Coming in at $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

Skip the dongles and plug WD’s 1,050MB/s 1TB My Passport portable SSD directly into your computer. It packs native USB-C support and is currently down to one of its best price yet at $108. Normally $135 or more, you’ll find that this portable SSD is the perfect way to expand your computer’s storage easily.

Vention USB-C Hub features:

Equipped with 4K HDMI output, 100W PD and 3 USB 3.0 ports, the VENTION USB C Adapter Hub converts a single port into 5 ports for easy multitasking and increased productivity, giving you Stylish workspace. Small but mighty. The perfect solution for port-constrained devices. Plug and play, no drivers required. Mirror or Extend your screen via the HDMI port and directly stream a clear video image and authentic audio up to 4K @ 30Hz to external display without motion blur and noise. Perfect for presentations, games, videos.4K@30Hz fits your daily needs sufficiently. For videos and work, their picture clarity, coloring, and sharpness (resolution) are identical.The only difference is that higher refreshing rate deals with super-fast motion games relatively better.

