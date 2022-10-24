Twelve South’s travel-ready 20W PlugBug Slim charger with foldable prongs drops to $20

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South PlugBug Slim charger for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It goes for the full $25 directly from Twelve South with today’s deal coming in $1 below our previous mention and within less than $0.50 of the Amazon low. As you might know from our hands-on impressions, it delivers a vertically-oriented 20W wall charger with a USB-C output joined by minimalist Twelve South branding. Measuring 17mm in thickness, it also features those handy foldable prongs, allowing it to slide into your travel bag or EDC carrier that much easier. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

If the vertical orientation, foldable prongs, and overall compact nature of the PlugBug Slim doesn’t interest you, save some cash and go with a basic Anker USB-C option. This Anker Nano provides the same 20W of juice and at nearly half the price considering it starts at just over $11 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Then go check out the refreshed Twelve South AirFly transmitter with better battery life and a more affordable price before you hit up our hands-on review of Anker’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger. Available in a range of colorways, we said it will be your iPhone 14’s new best friend (or just about any other model for that matter) and you can get a complete rundown of the user experience right here.

Twelve South PlugBug Slim charger features:

SLIM AND COMPACT: PlugBug Slim is just 17mm thick with charging prongs that fold completely flat. Easily fit in any travel bag, no more moving nightstands to fit a bulky cube

SAFE, HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS: Over-current protection (OCP), over-voltage protection (OVP), and short circuit protection (SCP) protects you and your device

HIGH SPEED CHARGING: 20 watts of power guarantees that your iPhone/iPad/USB-C Phone and USB-C devices charge quickly

VERSATILE: Can be paired with a MagSafe charger to fast-charge your iPhone 12 up to 15W

