Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale now live with loads of spooky digital titles from $2

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
75% off From $2
Nintendo Halloween eShop Sale

Joining the ongoing Try Before You Buy Sale, the Nintendo Halloween eShop event is now live. More specifically, you’re looking at up to 75% off across a range of publisher events featuring Bethesda, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more titles. Starting from $2, there are plenty of spooky games to get you in the Halloween spirit on sale now for the rest of the month alongside some titles that are just fun for get togethers and hanging out with friends and family. Head below for some top picks and more details. 

Nintendo Halloween eShop sale:

There are also some highlight Switch game deals live in this morning’s roundup you can take a quick look at below as well:

Be sure to refresh your Switch Online membership while Amazon has them marked down to just over $18.50 and then dive into our hands-on review of the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope where we said it “delivered not just on fun and engaging gameplay but a satisfying story and so much more.”

More details on the 2022 Nintendo Halloween sale:

Trick or treat? Beware of scary good savings ahead on these legendary Bethesda games! Fill your bag with spooky savings on hauntingly good select digital games from Ubisoft now up to 75% off! Sales ends October 25th. Akupara boasts a wide roster of indie specials from heart pounding platformers, tactical RPGs, artful life explorations, and more! Grab titles like SpinchRain WorldThe Darkside Detective, and Behind the Frame — up to 80% off. Capcom is offering a handful of classic titles at a spooky price! Be sure to check out the Capcom Halloween Sale line-up and grab Capcom Fighting Collection, Devil May Cry and more! Up to 67% off for Switch games and 83% off for 3DS games!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $200 on this 9-tool DEWALT combo kit in today̵...
JBL’s Bar 5.1-Ch. Soundbar with subwoofer and sur...
Amazon’s dual Echo 4th Gen and Sub smart speaker ...
Save $1,500 on Samsung’s The Premiere 4K UST Smar...
SANDMARC’s new all-black Titanium Apple Watch ban...
Columbia’s Early Black Friday Sale takes up to 50...
MUJJO intros new leather MagSafe wallets with hidden sp...
Save $430 on LG’s latest 17-inch Gram Laptop with...
Load more...
Show More Comments