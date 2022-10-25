Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale now live with loads of spooky digital titles from $2

Joining the ongoing Try Before You Buy Sale, the Nintendo Halloween eShop event is now live. More specifically, you’re looking at up to 75% off across a range of publisher events featuring Bethesda, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more titles. Starting from $2, there are plenty of spooky games to get you in the Halloween spirit on sale now for the rest of the month alongside some titles that are just fun for get togethers and hanging out with friends and family. Head below for some top picks and more details.

Nintendo Halloween eShop sale:

There are also some highlight Switch game deals live in this morning’s roundup you can take a quick look at below as well:

Be sure to refresh your Switch Online membership while Amazon has them marked down to just over $18.50 and then dive into our hands-on review of the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope where we said it “delivered not just on fun and engaging gameplay but a satisfying story and so much more.”

More details on the 2022 Nintendo Halloween sale:

Trick or treat? Beware of scary good savings ahead on these legendary Bethesda games! Fill your bag with spooky savings on hauntingly good select digital games from Ubisoft now up to 75% off! Sales ends October 25th. Akupara boasts a wide roster of indie specials from heart pounding platformers, tactical RPGs, artful life explorations, and more! Grab titles like Spinch, Rain World, The Darkside Detective, and Behind the Frame — up to 80% off. Capcom is offering a handful of classic titles at a spooky price! Be sure to check out the Capcom Halloween Sale line-up and grab Capcom Fighting Collection, Devil May Cry and more! Up to 67% off for Switch games and 83% off for 3DS games!

