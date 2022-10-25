Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning Cables $8 (20% off), more

Aiminu-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-C to MFi Lighting Cables for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 20% from its normal $10 going rate, this matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver fast charging capabilities to your iPhone, these cables are MFi-certified for additional peace of mind. Being USB-C, you’ll be able to use them to transfer data between a Mac and iPhone without adapters, and it also lets you use newer power adapters with higher wattage outputs. Plus, the nylon-braided design has been “tested for up to 10,000 bends” for added durability as well.
The USB-C to iPhone charger cord supports a rapid charge up to 3A (max). It also support data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. Note: You need a USB-C port wall charger to match it. (including 18W, 20W, 30W, 60W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter). Aiminu’s USB C iPhone Charging Cord includes built-in over-voltage protection and is tested for up 10,000 bends, making it more durable. Heat-resistant connector and premium nylon braided ensure complete safety and reliability. MFi certified iPhone fast charging cable uses the newest C94 Lightning connector, which support quick charger for lightning device, C94 USB C to Lightning cord more stable, safe, faster than normal iPhone cable
