Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning Cables $8 (20% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAiminu
42% off From $8

Aiminu-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB-C to MFi Lighting Cables for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 20% from its normal $10 going rate, this matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver fast charging capabilities to your iPhone, these cables are MFi-certified for additional peace of mind. Being USB-C, you’ll be able to use them to transfer data between a Mac and iPhone without adapters, and it also lets you use newer power adapters with higher wattage outputs. Plus, the nylon-braided design has been “tested for up to 10,000 bends” for added durability as well.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro land at new all-time low with ANC in tow, now $150 (Save $50)
  • Rybozen Smartphone Tripod with Bluetooth Remote: $14 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code RWWE4M9O
  • Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers, MagSafe power banks, more from $11
  • Samsung 15W Qi Fast Wireless Charging Pad: $46 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
  • Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch packs 20-day battery life and GPS tracking at new low of $70
  • mophie snap MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones return to Prime Day pricing at $150, more from $99
  • Syncwire iPhone Car Charger with Built-in MFi Cable: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon

Deals still live from yesterday:

The USB-C to iPhone charger cord supports a rapid charge up to 3A (max). It also support data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. Note: You need a USB-C port wall charger to match it. (including 18W, 20W, 30W, 60W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter). Aiminu’s USB C iPhone Charging Cord includes built-in over-voltage protection and is tested for up 10,000 bends, making it more durable. Heat-resistant connector and premium nylon braided ensure complete safety and reliability. MFi certified iPhone fast charging cable uses the newest C94 Lightning connector, which support quick charger for lightning device, C94 USB C to Lightning cord more stable, safe, faster than normal iPhone cable

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Aiminu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple preps you for Halloween movie night with recent s...
Bella’s 8-qt. Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer now o...
Lululemon cuts up to 50% off new markdowns: Best-sellin...
Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch packs 20-day battery l...
Anker’s latest sale discounts USB-C GaN chargers,...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Little Misfortune...
The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle is exactly...
Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI $35, Mar...
Load more...
Show More Comments