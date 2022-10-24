V-MODA’s M-200 ANC headphones with magnetic cushions now $100 off at $400

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA M-200 ANC Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500, like they currently fetch directly from V-MODA, this is $100 of the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While they certainly aren’t the most affordable cans out there, they do come in at $50 under the price of Apple’s AirPods Max right now and deliver quite a notable build. Alongside the customizable hexagonal metal ear cup covers, you’ll also find replaceable magnetic memory foam cushions, “high-quality” PU leather, and a CliqFold hinge to neatly get them into the included Exoskeleton case. On the tech side of things, they support 20 hours of wireless battery life, ten levels of hybrid active noise cancellation, and the Voice In smart feature to “momentarily lower volume and pause ANC for moments that require your attention.” More details below.

Anker’s range of over-ear headphones are a great place to look when it comes to landing a solid set of cans without breaking the bank. The Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are a notable example that sell from $80 shipped on Amazon with even longer battery life than the V-MODA set above. While the build quality certainly won’t be on the same level, they are very much worth consideration at $320 less.

Be sure to check out our coverage of V-MODA’s new flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones as well as our hands-on review of Anker’s latest Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds. Then head over to this morning’s price drop on Beats Studio Buds while they are at a new all-time low alongside deals on Beats Fit Pro.

V-MODA M-200 ANC Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones features:

Customizable audio experience featuring V-MODA award-winning sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) controllable via the in-app EQ tool

10 levels of hybrid active noise cancellation controllable via the V-MODA app

Lightweight metal build, flexible headband for the most comfortable fit possible and tested to the strictest V-MODA durability standards

“Voice In” smart feature to momentarily lower volume and pause ANC for moments that require your attention

20 hours of ANC-activated playback in a single charge, with 10 minutes of FastCharge getting you 1.5 hours when you’re in a hurry

