November Free Games with Prime include Fallout: New Vegas, Indiana Jones, more

Being November 1, it’s time to take a look at the free games that Amazon Prime members get as part of the company’s Prime Gaming service. This month, Amazon is giving out titles such as Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and several others. All of these titles are available for FREE to those with a Prime membership, and will become permanent additions to your gaming collection. Keep reading to find out how to redeem the titles and what else Amazon is giving away.

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition goes free with Prime

To start things out, we’ll take a look at one of the biggest names in the bundle of games being offered by Amazon in November is Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition. This installment in the Fallout series lets you traverse in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the Mojave desert, searching for all the men who wronged you in your past. Throughout your revenge-filled mission, you’ll have to fight your way through the wasteland and try to make an impact on thousands of post-apocalyptic desert dwellers in the process.

Continuing on, we have Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Designed by LucasArts and Disney, this classic adventure is set in Europe back in 1938, and Indiana Jones was in search of the Holy Grail. This time around though, his dad was with him to help complete the mission. Can you recover the Holy Grail before the enemy takes it?

These are only a few of the games included with November’s lineup of titles. You’ll also find Facility 47, which lets you journey through a remote research facility in the Antarctic tundra. Then there’s WRC 9 is a rally-style racer which features “more realistic gameplay and content then ever before.” Also on the list is Etherborn, Whispering WIllows, and The Last Day of June.

Simply visit the Prime Gaming page to claim all of these free titles as well as other add-ons from additional franchises. All of this content is included with your Prime membership at no additional cost. Haven’t tried Prime yet? It’s free to give a go, and the holiday season is the best time to have an Amazon Prime membership. You can choose to go month-to-month or sign-up for a year at a time once your trial ends. As we head into the holidays, Amazon is going to be one of the premier places to save on presents and gifts, especially as the online retail giant should be kicking off a wide range of sales this month for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and then onto Christmas in December to close out the year.

Amazon’s Prime membership service is only growing larger day by day. Earlier today, we found that Amazon Music is going free for Prime members, so long as you can live with shuffled tracks. This is a welcomed change in the face of other services raising their rates, and makes Prime all the more valuable, especially heading into the holidays. So, if you haven’t tried out Prime yet, there’s never been a better time to give it a shot.

