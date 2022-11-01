Save 50% on a yearly Walmart+ membership ahead of Black Friday, dropping to $49

November has officially arrived and the holiday shopping season is right around the corner. Walmart is wasting no time helping make sure shoppers are ready for all of the deal festivities dropping towards the end of the month, and is now rolling out a new promotion to get shoppers to sign up for its Walmart+ membership program.

Save 50% on yearly Walmart+ subscriptions

In what is akin to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership. Alongside early access to discounts that will be dropping this November and beyond, there are also other perks like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here.

Now Walmart is making getting in on all of the benefits a bit more affordable by launching a new pre-holiday promotion. Right now, a year of Walmart+ membership has dropped down to $49. Walmart is advertising this as getting six months free, which is technically true, but you still have to pay for the second half of the 12 months upfront. After the first year, the price will go back up to $98.

Today’s news couldn’t come at a better time, either. With the holiday shopping season just around the corner, you can now lock-in six months worth of benefits for half the price. This arrives ahead of Walmart’s very own Deals for Days event, which has a history of locking some of the season’s best discounts behind the membership.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers come October and beyond.

