CASETiFY is one of the most popular iPhone accessory makers in the game and for good reason. It launched its new collection of cases shortly after Apple unveiled the new handsets this year and quickly landed in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases thereafter. While it’s easy to recommend the brand’s well-made and uniquely designed covers to just about anybody, they can be a little bit more expensive than some of the competition so we have now teamed up with CASETiFY to offer five lucky 9to5Toys readers a chance to win one for FREE! Head below for all of the details on the 9to5Toys x CASETiFY giveaway.

9to5Toys x CASETiFY giveaway

There are some exceptions here, but CASETiFY wants to give five lucky 9to5Toys readers a new iPhone 14 case for FREE. That includes your choice of any case it offers for any iPhone 14 series model, outside of the Co-Labs and licensed products. That means that any iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max model with any design is up for grabs for the five lucky winners with the exception of the brand’s Co-Labs crossover models (you can find these here for reference).

Here’s how to enter the giveaway:

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter – @9to5Toys Retweet this article and tag a friend (or two) in the comments section And that’s it! To increase your chance of winning, show some extra love by sharing this article on other social networks and signing up for one of our email newsletters (you’ll find them below) to stay up to date on the best price drops and new gadgets as we head toward Black Friday and the holidays.

Winners will be selected by the end of next week on November 18, 2022 and contacted shortly thereafter (you must be a United States or Canada resident to enter). At which point, you can send your desired iPhone 14 model, case choice and design in, and we will have it shipped to your front door for FREE!

See more We have teamed up with CASETiFY to give five lucky 9to5Toys readers a FREE iPhone 14 case https://t.co/AIA5Msu5fs by @justinkahnmusic — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 9, 2022

In the mean time, check out CASETiFY’s new stainless-steel Monolink Apple Watch band and matching metal cases as well as its iPhone case collection right here.

