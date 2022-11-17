Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad lands right at expected Black Friday price of $270 (Save $59)

After detailing what we can expect from the Black Friday shopping season on the Apple front, we’re now seeing one of the expected discounts going live a bit early ahead of Thanksgiving Week with Amazon marking down the latest 10.2-inch iPad to one of the lowest prices yet. Starting at $269.99 shipped in two colors for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from $329 in either case and marking the second-best discount to date. This comes within just $1 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to save. Also at Best Buy for the same price.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

Elsewhere in the iPadOS lineup, just about every other model is now up for grabs with some savings attached. Fancy yourself a flagship offering with the new M2 chip? Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch offerings are now at the lowest prices yet and joined by Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad. The latter is seeing one of its very first discounts and is also now at the best price ever of $399.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

