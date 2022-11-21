Amazon offers up to 25% off massive collection of Chemical Guys car wash gear/kits from $6.50

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a wide range of Chemical Guys gear. You’re looking at a massive collection of cleaners of all sorts, accessories to apply them, and full on car wash kits of various size and description. With deals starting from just over $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there are some great stocking stuffers in here as well as complete cleaning and detailing kits for the inside and outside of your vehicle on sale right now. Head below the fold for some of our top picks from the Amazon Chemical Guys early Black Friday sale.

Early Black Friday Chemical Guys sale:

Speaking of gear for you car, if you’re looking for a new mount to prop up your smartphone while on the road, some of the best models on the market are now on sale. Over in today’s coverage of the early Black Friday iOttie deals at Amazon you’ll find a range of its mounting and charging solutions for iPhone and Android devices starting from $17.50 alongside some of the best prices of the year.

Chemical Guys 6-piece Car Cleaning Kit features:

FOAMY FUN – The key to a clean car or a complete detail starts with a great wash. The best way to wash your car, truck, SUV, RV or Jeep is to use a product that creates a lot of foam. Mr. Pink produces thick, dirt fighting bubbles that help clean any vehicle.

BUCKET, FOAM GUN OR CANNON – Whether you are washing with a wash mitt and bucket, a foam gun connected to your garden hose or a foam cannon connected to your pressure washer, Mr. Pink is the right car wash soap to deliver loads of foam and suds to get a great wash.

MADE IN AMERICA – Each bottle of Bug and Tar Remover is proudly produced in the USA. We celebrate the happiness of clean cars each day in our Southern California headquarters as well as our Detail Garage retail store locations throughout the country.

