Amazon offers up to 25% off massive collection of Chemical Guys car wash gear/kits from $6.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsChemical Guys
25% off $6.50+
Amazon Chemical Guys early Black Friday sale

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 25% off a wide range of Chemical Guys gear. You’re looking at a massive collection of cleaners of all sorts, accessories to apply them, and full on car wash kits of various size and description. With deals starting from just over $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there are some great stocking stuffers in here as well as complete cleaning and detailing kits for the inside and outside of your vehicle on sale right now. Head below the fold for some of our top picks from the Amazon Chemical Guys early Black Friday sale. 

Early Black Friday Chemical Guys sale:

Speaking of gear for you car, if you’re looking for a new mount to prop up your smartphone while on the road, some of the best models on the market are now on sale. Over in today’s coverage of the early Black Friday iOttie deals at Amazon you’ll find a range of its mounting and charging solutions for iPhone and Android devices starting from $17.50 alongside some of the best prices of the year. 

Chemical Guys 6-piece Car Cleaning Kit features:

  • FOAMY FUN – The key to a clean car or a complete detail starts with a great wash. The best way to wash your car, truck, SUV, RV or Jeep is to use a product that creates a lot of foam. Mr. Pink produces thick, dirt fighting bubbles that help clean any vehicle.
  • BUCKET, FOAM GUN OR CANNON – Whether you are washing with a wash mitt and bucket, a foam gun connected to your garden hose or a foam cannon connected to your pressure washer, Mr. Pink is the right car wash soap to deliver loads of foam and suds to get a great wash.
  • MADE IN AMERICA – Each bottle of Bug and Tar Remover is proudly produced in the USA. We celebrate the happiness of clean cars each day in our Southern California headquarters as well as our Detail Garage retail store locations throughout the country.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chemical Guys

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits n...
Early doorbuster 4K smart TV deals live from $148: Hise...
DJI’s FPV drone and goggles drop to new $899 low (Sav...
National Geographic’s Starter Rock Tumbler Kit se...
Self-emptying Deebot N8 Pro+ robot vac/mop hits new low...
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are an even b...
TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E Deco XE75 Mesh System 2-pack f...
Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale now live at up to 50% ...
Load more...
Show More Comments