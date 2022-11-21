Android app deals of the day: Demon Hunter, Wild Case, World Conqueror, and more

Thanksgiving Week has now begun and it’s time to take a closer look at Monday’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll want to browse through the iOttie car mount price drops as well as discounts now live on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Demon Hunter, Glidey, World Conqueror 1945, The Wild Case, Skit Premium, Graphie, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Wild Case:

Prepare for a journey to a remote village deep in the forest, where strange creatures with glowing eyes terrorize the inhabitants. As the hero, you will investigate eerie phenomena and be drawn deeper into the village. The story begins before you even arrive at your destination…The protagonist is a man who investigates strange occurrences—a sort of paranormal detective. One day, he receives a letter requesting help: strange creatures are terrorizing a village tucked deep in the wilds of the forest. With glowing eyes and an uncanny ability to evade hunters, these creatures may be more than mere beasts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!