Automate winter heating with a $40 discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $90

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering the first discount in months while also arriving at one of the lowest prices of all-time. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to outfit your Assistant smart home with an even more capable solution Amazon is also now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $179. Down from the usual $249 price tag, this $70 discount is matching the best price of the year. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Then go check out all of the other Google Black Friday discounts live ahead of Black Friday proper. Now that it is officially Thanksgiving Week, the flagship offers this year will easily be the new all-time lows on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones from $499, but there are plenty of other price cuts worth a look in our guide.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

