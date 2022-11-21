TP-Link’s 3-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs add voice control to holiday lighting at $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS103 Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $25 at Amazon, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past six months, today’s deal makes the smart plugs just $6.50 each. Perfect for overhauling your Christmas and other holiday lighting experience, these plugs feature built-in Wi-Fi. This allows you to add the smart plugs to your smart home setup with either Alexa or Assistant, making it an easy task to convert your non-smart Christmas tree, lights, or other holiday decor to voice-controlled with ease. Plus, once the holidays are over, you can simply repurpose the plugs to automatically reboot the router in the middle of the night, turn the coffee maker on every morning, or schedule ambient lighting to turn on and off at specific times. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $10 for a single plug. But, if you don’t need three smart outlets, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your smart home with a $40 discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat, which is on sale for $90 right now. Then, swing by our Best of Black Friday roundup of the smart home deals that we’re expecting to see later this week. After that, check out our smart home guide for even more ways to save as we find discounts throughout the holidays.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi SMart Plug features:

The HS103 Kasa smart plug is the easiest way you can start controlling lamps, fans, humidifiers and other home electronic appliances. With it adds voice control to any outlet, you could also enjoy the hands-free convenience. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

