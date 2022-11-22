TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Wireless Chime returns to Prime Day low of $42

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell and Wireless Chime for $41.99 shipped. Launching for $60 earlier this year, it has more recently fluctuated between $48 and $56 with today’s offer matching the Prime Day deal and is a return to an all-time low. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with a Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Looking for an indoor security camera instead? You could check out the Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $28 after clipping the on-page coupon. Using the Kasa Home app, you’ll be able to move the camera around with just a swipe of a finger with real-time motion and sound detection to boot. The recordings are handled in the same way as the doorbell above with the option of local or cloud storage. There is even Alexa and Assistant integration that will allow the camera feed to be displayed on compatible devices. The camera can even track subjects in the frame so you can see what they’re doing.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. Looking to add some smartness to your door lock? We’re currently tracking August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock at an all-time low of $159 alongside the Level Lock Smart Lock also at an all-time low of $159. Either of these locks will work great to replace your deadbolt with the August model working across Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit setups and the Level option geared towards HomeKit systems.

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime features:

See who’s at your door with crystal clear 3MP/2K crisp high resolution video, capturing every detail even when you zoom in. Easily identify faces with no worries of grainy images, and enjoy a 160° diagonal field of view showing you everything you need to see outside your door.

Kasa Smart home video doorbell gives you the ability to answer your door even when you’re not home. Watch live from anywhere, anytime on your phone or favorite supported device, and carry on a crystal-clear 2-way conversation with a single tap on the Kasa app.

Save the footage continuously on up to a 128GB microSD card (not included) or subscribe to Kasa Care (Dollar 3/month for 1 camera, or Dollar 10/month up to 10 cameras) which saves a 30-day video history and provides additional benefits. Kasa Care is based on Amazon Web Services.

