Samsung’s Z Flip 3 5G just got Android 13 and is on sale for a new low of $590 (Reg. $750), more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of factory unlocked new condition Samsung Android smartphones from $350 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the previous-generation Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB for $589.99. Down from a $1,050 list price and $750 going rate at Amazon these days, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it might not be the latest Z Flip 4, there’s still plenty of value here, especially at this price. This flippable smartphone is a callback to the traditional phones of yesteryear with its nostalgic designs. However, instead of a T9 numpad, you’ll find a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen on the inside as well as a smaller 1.1-inch AMOLED on the outside when it’s closed. It also packs dual 12MP cameras to capture holiday memories, and the 256GB of internal storage is plenty to keep those photos safe and secure throughout the Christmas season and into next year as well. Oh, and the Z Flip 3 just got upgraded to Android 13 today, so that’s another bonus picking up this previous-generation device while it’s on sale. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Z Flip 3. Check out the other Samsung smartphones on sale at Woot before heading below for additional details.

Put your savings to work and pick up a case to keep your new flippable phone protected. Spigen’s Tough Armor is a great choice at $40 on Amazon. It protects both halves of the device as well as the hinge thanks to its unique build. Normally I’m not a huge proponent of cases on smartphones, but with something like the Z Flip 3, it’s highly recommended to ensure your unique smartphone stays protected.

Put Fitbit’s just-released Versa 4 smartwatch on your wrist and pair it with your brand-new Samsung smartphone. It’s on sale for the first time at $150, which is an $80 discount from its normal going rate. The Versa 4 packs heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and much more, making it a solid choice for your fitness tracking adventures.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!