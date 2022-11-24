Cooler Master’s CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard falls to all-time low of $47

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $47.25 shipped. Normally going for $74, this 36% discount, or solid $27 price drop marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention. The CK530 V2 runs with the TKL form factor which ditches the number pad and various other editing keys to save you desk real estate which can then be used for more mouse space, plus you get a wrist rest so your hands don’t become cramped after a long gaming session. The brushed aluminum design here will fit in with pretty much any setup. There is even a 2-way customizable dial that can give you control over various settings which is set up in software. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? You could instead grab the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard for $30. Unlike the Cooler Master option above, this Razer option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Dedicated macro keys can be configured in the Razer software. Also controllable by this software is the individually backlit keys which can have preset effects. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Cooler Master CK530 V2 TKL Gaming Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CK530 V2 is your reliable, straightforward weapon for battle – wherever war may take you. The portable tenkeyless format allows convenience without skimping on the features: Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks, RGB lighting with 16.7 million colors, and On-the-Fly Controls for real-time customization. The included wrist rest will ensure you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Dominate your foes and look good while doing it.

