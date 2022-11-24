Sony’s Alpha mirrorless camera lineup goes on sale from $648: a7 III $1,898, ZV-1 $648, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras with prices starting at $648 shipped. Our top pick is the a7 III 24.2MP 4K Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens for $1,898. Down from $2,198, today’s discount marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon, where we’ve only seen it fall this far a handful of times. This 24.2MP camera features a 35mm full-frame sensor which can capture 15-stop dynamic range and 14-bit uncompressed RAW images. There’s 693 phase-detection/425 contrast autofocus with 93% image coverage so you can be sure that it’ll always snap its focus nearly immediately. You’ll also get a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens included in the package, giving you everything needed to start capturing as soon as it arrives. Head below for more deals.

Other Sony Black Friday camera deals:

Put your savings to work by picking up this 128GB SD card with up to 130MB/s read/write speeds, allowing you to capture 4K video with ease. It’s just $13 at Amazon as well, making it a budget-focused option as well. Then, swing by our Black Friday guide for all the other ways you can save throughout the weekend.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera features:

Advanced 24.2MP Full-frame Image Sensor w/ 1.8X readout speed Advanced 24.2MP Back-Illuminated 35mm Full-frame Image Sensor. Improved AF and tracking plus up to 10fps continuous shooting capture decisive moments. Reliable operability ensures confident shooting. A light, compact body enhances mobility. 4K HDR3 4 movie recording capability.

