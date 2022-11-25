ANYCUBIC Kobra Max 3D printer with large build volume returns to $525 low, more from $189

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering a wide range of its FDM and resin 3D printers on sale from $189 shipped. Our favorite deal is the Kobra Max FDM 3D Printer at $524.99. Down from $750, today’s deal delivers $225 in savings and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before back during the fall Prime Day event. With an impressively large build volume of 17.7 by 15.7 by 15.7 inches, which is big enough to do normal printing projects for personal use as well as dive into the world of 3D manufacturing as a side business should you want. It has an auto-leveling feature that takes the guess work out of calibrating the printer, and there’s even a filament runout detector that can sense when you’ve run out of filament mid-print, preventing a ruined project. You can learn more about the Kobra Max in our hands-on review, then keep reading for more.

The filament that I use personally when 3D printing is OVERTURE PETG. I go with PETG for the added durability that it provides compared to PLA and have loved how projects come out. Right now, you can score a roll for just $16, which is pretty affordable all things considered.

Do you need a new computer to do 3D CAD work and slicing on? Well, Apple’s latest M2 lineup, including both the MacBook Air and Pro, are on sale from $1,049 at all-time lows. There’s $150 in savings to be had here so you won’t want to miss this sale. After that, swing by our Black Friday guide for other great ways to save as we find all the best deals today.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Max FDM 3D Printer features:

ANYCUBIC KOBRA MAX 3D Printer comes with a large build volume of 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 in. / 45 x 40 x 40 cm, which is enough for daily and household using, providing you larger printing space and more choices of creation. Anycubic upgrade auto leveling function with a 25-point smart and precise calibration. It can compensate the heated bed unevenness automatically. Leveling and printing can be completed with one button, simple operation and brings you greater printing experience. ANYCUBIC KOBRA MAX 3D Printer is equipped with double thread Z-axis moving construction. It can minimize the shaking, does not lose steps and more model details can be restored.

