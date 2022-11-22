Goal Zero launches annual holiday sale with up to $600 off portable power stations from $240

Joining in on all of the environmentally-friendly Black Friday offers that will also save you some green, Goal Zero is stepping in with its annual holiday sale. Taking up to 20% off its collection of popular portable power stations, as well as solar panels and camping lanterns, the savings are available courtesy of its online storefront as well as at Amazon. Shipping is free across the board. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks, or you can just shop the entire Goal Zero Black Friday sale right here.

The most notable inclusions from today’s sale has all of its Yeti power stations up for grabs at new 2022 lows. Most of these are on sale for the very first times of the year, and are almost all at 20% off. Ranging from entry-level solutions to ultra-capable packages that can power the entire campsite for days, you’ll find upwards of $600 in savings with pricing starting at $240 all detailed below.

Yeti portable power station deals:

To complement the power stations themselves, Goal Zero is also marking down its selection of companion Nomad solar panels. There are quite a few different offerings which can supply up to 200W of power to a connected Yeti station, as well as smartphones and the like. These are all sitting at up to 20% off and some of the best prices of the year, too.

Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station features:

This Yeti power station delivers award-winning power when you need it—anywhere. It has dependable, powerful lithium-battery technology, 7 versatile port options, and optimized solar charging. It’s as simple and easy as that. The Yeti 1000 Core features a capable 1200-watt inverter (2400-watt surge) designed to handle everything from power-hungry devices and electronics to small appliances. Power laptops, portable fridges, coffee makers, and more.

