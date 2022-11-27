ESR MagSafe stands, chargers, iPad keyboard case, stylus, and more from $6.50 for Cyber Monday

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering a number of solid price drops on its range of Apple gear accessories. Starting from $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, ESR offers a notable alternative and lower price points on a wide range of add-ons for your iPhone 14, iPad, AirPods, and much more. The Cyber Monday sale features everything from its HaloLock MagSafe stands/chargers and cases for your Apple earbuds to iPad keyboard cases and even Apple Pencil alternatives. Head below for a breakdown of the ESR early Cyber Monday deals.
ESR early Cyber Monday deals – MagSafe
- HaloLock Kickstand MagSafe Battery Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe iPhone/Apple Watch Charger $53.50 (Reg. $70)
- HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger $21 (Reg. $30)
- HaloLock Mini Wireless Charger $16 (Reg. $25)
- HaloLock Vegan Leather Wallet Stand $22 (Reg. $30)
- HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger $28 (Reg. $35+)
- HaloLock Magnetic Car Phone Mount $17 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
iPhone 14 cases:
- iPhone 14 Krystec/Krystec HaloLock clear case from $12 (Reg. $21+)
- Classic Kickstand case from $15 (Reg. $24)
- Air Armor Clear Case with HaloLock from $17 (Reg. $22+)
- ESR Boost Phone Kickstand $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- And even more…
AirPods cases and more:
- Orbit Hybrid AirPods Pro 2 MagSafe Case $16 (Reg. $23)
- Air Ripple AirPods Pro 2 Carrying Case $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- And even more AirPods gear…
ESR iPad gear deals:
- Rebound Magnetic 12.9-inch Keyboard Case $114.50 (Reg. $150+)
- Rebound Magnetic 11-inch Case $18.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Stylus Pen for iPad $21 (Reg. $28)
- And even more iPad gear…
ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:
- CryoBoost Fast Charging: phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum
- The Fastest Magnetic Charging: charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included
- 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one place; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, and Apple Watch USB-A and USB-C charging cable, not included
- Secure Adjustable View: powerful magnets provide 1,000 g holding force for your phone, while the 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes and the adjustable ball joint ensures the perfect viewing angle; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold
