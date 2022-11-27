ESR MagSafe stands, chargers, iPad keyboard case, stylus, and more from $6.50 for Cyber Monday

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering a number of solid price drops on its range of Apple gear accessories. Starting from $6.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, ESR offers a notable alternative and lower price points on a wide range of add-ons for your iPhone 14, iPad, AirPods, and much more. The Cyber Monday sale features everything from its HaloLock MagSafe stands/chargers and cases for your Apple earbuds to iPad keyboard cases and even Apple Pencil alternatives. Head below for a breakdown of the ESR early Cyber Monday deals.

ESR early Cyber Monday deals – MagSafe

iPhone 14 cases:

AirPods cases and more:

ESR iPad gear deals:

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

CryoBoost Fast Charging: phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum

The Fastest Magnetic Charging: charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one place; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, and Apple Watch USB-A and USB-C charging cable, not included

Secure Adjustable View: powerful magnets provide 1,000 g holding force for your phone, while the 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes and the adjustable ball joint ensures the perfect viewing angle; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold

