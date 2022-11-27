Apple’s official OG leather MagSafe wallet complements iPhone 14 at $28 (Orig. $59)

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. While you’d have originally paid $59, today’s offer marks one of the best discounts we have ever seen at 52% off. This is $2 under our previous mention from earlier in the fall, too. While not the latest models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If the Find My tech is a must for your new iPhone accessory, the latest version of Leather MagSafe Wallet is also on sale right now. Dropping down to one of its best prices yet, the refreshed version with location-finding tech is now down from its usual $59 going rate in order to land at $45.

As far as all of the other best MagSafe gear is concerned, all three of Apple’s in-house accessories are on sale right now. Originally going live for Black Friday, the discounts are carrying over to Cyber Monday with rare chances to save on the MagSafe charger itself at $30, as well as the first-party Battery Pack at $75 and more.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

