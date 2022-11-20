Apple’s latest Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My drops to $45 in various colors (Reg. $59)

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My

Joining today’s price drop on the official iPhone 14 cases, Amazon is now offering the latest Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My for $44.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $59, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see fleeting and quite limited offers from Verizon as well as on some colorways for less previously, today’s early Black Friday offer marks new Amazon all-time lows on a couple different color options and a solid price drop on Apple’s latest MagSafe wallet otherwise. It was refreshed with the same leather construction as the previous model with inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My tech so you can locate it in case it gets misplaced. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.

While it might not have the Apple seal of approval, a more affordable solution comes by way of the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet. The color options aren’t nearly as robust here, but you can land one on Amazon for just $23 Prime shipped right now. 

The Black Friday Apple deals are really flying now – many of which are detailed in our Best of Black Friday Apple feature. But you’ll definitely want to browse through the price drops highlighted below while you can:

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet with Find My features:

  • Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your credit and debit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone.**
  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished French leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.
  • You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you

