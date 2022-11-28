Herman Miller takes 25% off iconic midcentury furniture, gaming chairs, more

It’s officially Cyber Monday and now Herman Miller is rolling out its largest sale of the year. In fact, this promotion delivers the best pricing we’ve seen in years, taking 20% off everything and then another 5% off through the end of the day with code CYBER5. Chances to save on its signature furniture are few and far between in the first place, but hardly ever as good as today’s sale. Including its mid-century chairs, tables, home decor, and so much other 20th century furnishings, shipping is free across the board, as well. All of our top picks are up for grabs down below.

An easy top pick this time around is the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair at $1,346.25. Marking one of the very first discounts since launching last fall, you’re looking at $449 in savings from its usual $1,795 price tag and delivering a new all-time low. This premium chair stems from the unique collaboration from Herman Miller and Logitech, delivering about as comfortable of a chair as you’ll find for use in the home office or battlestation alike. Don’t just take their word for it, our Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to take a closer look at the experience.

Throughout the rest of the Herman Miller Cyber Monday sale, you’ll be able to save 25% on everything from work from home gear to new additions to the family room, bedroom, and more. All of the furniture direct from the site hardly ever goes on sale, making today’s sale a notable way to bring some iconic 20th century vibes into your space for less.

Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Chair features:

Tested and approved by ergonomic experts and pro gamers, the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is ready to advance your play. Enhanced specifically for gamers’ needs, the Embody Gaming Chair is engineered to encourage movement, support a range of postures (from active and upright to reclined and relaxed), eliminate pressure buildup, and even keep you cool with an extra layer of copper-fused foam.

