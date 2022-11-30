Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes, Kirby, Splatoon 3, Metroid Dread, more

Today’s Cyber Week game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo switch games as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation titles. Amazon is now offering Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the latest entry in the series now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. This deal is also undercutting the $30 Amazon price drop we tracked for Black Friday. Players command Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in “epic real-time battles” across three distinct storylines, each with a different ending “from the point of view of a new protagonist, Shez.” While you don’t actually need to have played the older titles, Three Hopes includes some of the series’ staple mechanics “like the weapons triangle, character classes, crests, and battalions to tailor your strategy.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Check out the new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer
***Nintendo holiday eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Kirby, more
***Nintendo Switch OLED model console at $317 (Reg. $350)
- Splatoon 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $45 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet double pack $94 (Reg. $120)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $29 (Reg. $60)
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation End of Year sale live from $1.50
- PGA Tour 2K23 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $20 (Reg. $60)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $32 (Reg. $40)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!