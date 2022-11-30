Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Three Hopes, Kirby, Splatoon 3, Metroid Dread, more

Today’s Cyber Week game deals continue with notable price drops on Nintendo switch games as well as a host of Xbox and PlayStation titles. Amazon is now offering Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the latest entry in the series now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. This deal is also undercutting the $30 Amazon price drop we tracked for Black Friday. Players command Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in “epic real-time battles” across three distinct storylines, each with a different ending “from the point of view of a new protagonist, Shez.” While you don’t actually need to have played the older titles, Three Hopes includes some of the series’ staple mechanics “like the weapons triangle, character classes, crests, and battalions to tailor your strategy.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

