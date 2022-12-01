Smartphone Accessories: Razer Anzu Smart Glasses $25 (50% off), more

Woot is offering the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses for $24.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $200, these smart glasses more recently have been fetching $50 at Amazon with today’s discount delivering a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Shipping with both blue light filtering and polarized sunglass lenses, you’ll find these are perfect for a wide range of uses. The Razer Anzu isn’t just a pair of glasses though. There’s a low-latency audio connection to your smartphone to enjoy music with and a built-in microphone to take calls as well. There’s even touch-enabled voice assist access which allows you to play/pause media, place a call, send a text, and more. Plus, all of that happens without having to place earbuds in your ears. Check out our hands-on review for a deeper dive then head below for more.

Its blue light lenses filter by 35% to protect your eyes, reducing eyestrain so they feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working, while the polarized replacement lenses shield your eyes from the sun with 99% UVA/UVB protection. Its industry-leading 60ms low latency Bluetooth connection delivers smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping. With the Razer Anzu, you can go hands-free when taking calls thanks to open-ear audio and a discreet omnidirectional mic built into its frame. Change music tracks, play or pause media manage calls, and activate your smartphone’s voice assistant – all from the glasses’ sleek touch interface.

