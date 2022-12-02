Razer’s regularly $150 Serien V2 Pro USB Microphones returns to second-best $124, more

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Serien V2 Pro USB Microphone for $123.99 shipped. Normally listed for $150, this $26 in savings marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Razer has designed this microphone to be the perfect streaming companion. The built-in shock mount and digital analog limiter prevent bumps from being heard and your voice from clipping even during those intense gaming moments. Monitor your voice with the mic monitoring port located on the unit. Quickly mute the microphone when you need to sneeze with the button on the mic and control the gain with the dial. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more information and keep reading for more Razer microphones.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking Razer’s Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox at its all-time low price of $50. Able to connect to an Xbox directly, the Kaira headset features Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can “produce brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass”. The Razer HyperClear Supercardioid microphone has a pickup pattern specifically designed to reject background noise while picking up your voice.

Has an incredible low end that gives your voice a deep, warm quality that sounds full and clear thanks to greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics – speak directly into the top of the mic for optimal performance

Activated via Razer Synapse, the mic’s high pass filter eliminates any background humming and buzzing so your voice can be captured as if inside a soundproof studio

By plugging a headset into the mic you’re able to hear yourself speak, which makes it convenient for maintaining optimal mic audio levels and talking on chaotic voice channels

