Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad undercuts Black Friday pricing with drop to $399 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2022 10.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the best price to date at $50 off. Today’s offer beats out the Black Friday offer by $27, as well. The elevated 256GB model is also on sale at $559, down from $599 and marking a new low. You’re also still looking at one of the very first price cuts to date, too. Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed last month with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Even though this is one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your tablet. The Magic Keyboard Folio is certainly a great place to start for improving the typing experience, though Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price. In either case, the Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re looking to take notes, draw, or really even just unlock some of the perks of precision input.

Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping events have come and gone at this point, there are still plenty of Christmas-worthy savings to be had in our Apple guide. Ranging from deep discounts for putting previous-generation devices under the tree to some of the very first markdowns on new releases, our hub is packed with all the best offers.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

