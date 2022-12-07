ESR’s new 15.6-inch portable kickstand display has never gone for less, now $147 (Reg. $200+)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable 15.6-inch Kickstand Monitor for $147.37 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200 and sometimes as much as $200, this portable display is now at the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon for the first time back in October of this year. Delivering a sleek 60FPS, 1080p display measuring 0.24-inches thick, it effectively adds an additional display to your setup with a “super-narrow-bezel premium glass screen.” Notable for gaming and productivity sessions, it includes USB-C and mini HDMI to HDMI cables in the box and features a built-it kickstand that allows for adjustable viewing angles from 0 to 180 degrees. Head below for a closer look and more details.

You’ll find a slew of other portable monitor options like this on Amazon, including the ASUS ZenScreen at $170, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less from a brand we have much experience with. Even the comparable ViewSonic model sells for $150 right now.

If you rather just skip the external add-on display and go with a more elegant tablet experience from Apple, the brand new 10.9-inch model is now sitting at a new all-time low. Now even better than the deals we tracked over rBlack Friday, you can score one starting from $399 shipped and all of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here. Plus, you’ll find even more iPad deals waiting in our dedicated guide including Apple’s latest iPad Air 5.

ESR Portable Kickstand Monitor features:

Stand Your Way: fully adjustable kickstand with a full 180° range of motion enables the perfect view in landscape or portrait

Slim and Portable: sleek design lets you enjoy all the convenience of a secondary screen anytime, anywhere

Clearly Colorful: see the full picture in glorious detail via Full HD and HDR10, all at an ultra-smooth 60FPS frame rate

Less Bezel, More Content: get immersed in every scene on the super-narrow-bezel premium glass screen

Plug More, Play More: choose from a whole range of different devices for instant display, including PCs, Mac, MacBook, tablets, Android phones, Xbox, PS5/4, Switch, and more

