COSORI’s 2022 Alexa-compatible Smart Air Fryer drops to second-best price at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model 4-quart COSORI Lite Smart Air Fryer for $74.98 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the second-best price we have tracked since release back in June and the lowest we can find. Joining the seven built-in one-touch functions, this model supports manual temperature adjustment options up to 450-degrees and features a non-stick, dishwasher-safe cooking basket. The Lite Smart Air Fryer also delivers notifications directly to your smartphone regarding meal progress, shake reminders, and more as well as the ability to use voice commands via Alexa gear and a range of quick one-touch recipes from within the companion app. Head below for more details.

Now clearly, you’re paying a bit of a premium for the modern design and smart integrations above, but if you’re just looking for a simple option to our fry up some side dishes there are more affordable options. This Chefman compact model might not be quite as spacious or high-tech, but it also might very well get the job done for you at $40 shipped.

Alongside the first notable price drop on the Weber 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill in four iconic ’50s styles, you’ll find even more cooking and kitchen deals waiting in our home goods hub. Another standout offer there has Instant’s 800W Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker back down at the Black Friday price of $70 shipped with 30% in savings and you can find all of the details you need on this offer waiting in our deal coverage from yesterday.

COSORI Lite Smart Air Fryer features:

Easy to Use: Enjoy 5 one-touch food presets and helpful Preheat and Keep Warm cooking functions for simple cooking.

Better-Tasting Results: Even Heating Technology automatically detects and readjusts heat throughout cooking, creating more evenly cooked, crispy results.

Guilt-Free Meals: Cook meals with up to 97% less oil than traditional deep fryers with the same crispy results.

Easy to Clean: The nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket and crisper plate are BPA-Free and made without PFOA, making cleaning a breeze

Endless Inspiration: Access over 150 original recipes by the COSORI chefs on the VeSync app so you never run out of cooking inspiration.

Get Notified: An automatic Shake Reminder lets you know when to shake or flip halfway through cooking, while smart notifications keep you updated on meal progress.

