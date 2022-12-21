This Star Wars Pandemic board game is perfect for family night at $30 (50% off, first discount)

Amazon is offering the Star Wars The Clone Wars Pandemic Board Game for $30 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen at 50% off its normal going rate. This is an all-new game in the Pandemic series which is set in the Star Wars universe. You’ll find that this version of Pandemic brings you into the a world where the Grand Army of the Republic is in continuous conflict with Count Dooku’s droid battalions. You’ll stand together as legendary Jedi fighting against the Sith Lord and his Separatist forces. Use each character’s unique abilities to complete missions across the galaxy, and enjoy this game with one to five players. A round of the game will take around an hour to complete, so keep that in mind before diving in on the next family game night. Keep reading for more.

A family favorite of ours is Splendor, should you be looking for something outside of Pandemic or Star Wars. In Splendor, you’ll work on collecting gems to buy cards and progress toward the end. It’s $28 on Amazon, and is sure to bring hours of fun. The game is simple to learn, but difficult to master, ensuring that there’s plenty of replayability for years on end.

Outfit your digital gaming station with 8Bitdo’s dual Xbox gamepad charger which is made to keep on the entertainment center. There’s ambient LEDs for a unique look and it’s on sale for a low of $36. This is down $9 from its normal $45 going rate, making now a great time to pick it up before family comes over this holiday season.

Pandemic Star Wars The Clone Wars features:

The Grand Army of the Republic is in continuous conflict with the unending waves of Count Dooku’s droid battalions. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game, stand together as legendary Jedi against the Sith Lord and his Separatist forces. Utilize each character’s unique abilities to cut down swarms of droids, complete missions across the galaxy, and use the power of the Force to battle iconic villains across four exciting scenarios.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!