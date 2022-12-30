Twelve South celebrates New Years with 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

The new year is right around the corner and to celebrate 2023, Twelve South today is now launching its latest sale. This time taking 20% off everything the brand sells, adding any of the popular Apple accessories to your cart will automatically deliver some of the best discounts to date. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. Our top pick is the new Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand at $63.99. Still marking one of the first times we’ve seen this new release on sale, you’re looking at a new all-time low. This is down from the usual $80 going rate and well under our previous $70 mention from back over the holidays. Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last month with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. Then head below for some other highlights from the Twelve South sale.

Alongside the rare discount on one of Twelve South’s latest accessories, plenty of other gear for your Apple setup both at-home and on-the-go setups. Some of our top picks are highlighted down below, just don’t forget to add the items to your cart in order to actually see the savings reflected. There’s no code this time, either.

Twelve South New Year’s sale highlights:

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

