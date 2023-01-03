GE debuts first Matter smart home accessories alongside flashier Dynamic Effects lineup

GE today at CES 2023 is announcing its latest collection of smart home lighting accessories, including the first additions to the lineup compatible with Matter. Also joining the new reveals are some more novel lights that take aim at the likes of Nanoleaf and Govee, delivering more vibrant colors and unique designs as part of the fittingly named Dynamic Effects lineup.

GE expands Cync smart home lineup with first Matter devices

Kicking things off for the new new GE Cync smart home accessories, we’re getting the very first additions that support Matter. The new smart home platform just officially launched and soon you’ll have two more devices that arrive with the technology. There’s a $14.99 Cync Indoor Smart Plug, which is a fairly standard release that also comes joined by the even more affordable $12.50 A19 Cync Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulb. Both of these releases will support the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as any other platforms that support Matter.

GE also notes that these are just the first of a future collection of products that support Matter. Though it’s worth really highlighting the future aspect there, as the company has no plans to provide support for older devices.

On the more exciting front, GE is also expanding its Cync lineup over to some accessories that take more of a stance on entertainment. The new Dynamic Effects lineup are posted as more affordable alternatives to the likes of Nanoleaf, providing some additional competition to the likes of Govee. All told, this side of the lineup is getting four new form factors.

Four new GE Dynamic Effects smart home lights revealed, too

There’s most notably the Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Hexagon Panels, which are clear derivatives of Nanoleaf’s popular Shapes series. These pack much of the same modular design that smart home owners have come to expect, and are then joined by the Neon Shape Lights that sport more flexible designs that can be bent into whatever designs you’d like. Last up are a pair of more traditional lights, with the Cync Dynamic Effects lineup also seeing two smart bulbs in the form of the Aline and the indoor floodlights.

Rolling out later this spring, the new GE Cync Dynamic Effects lights will be hitting store shelves sometime in March. Pricing starts at $19.99 for the A19 Aline bulb, with the floodlight stepping up to the $26.99 price point. In the middle of the lineup is the Neon Rope lights, which will retail at $79.99 for the 10-inch model, while stepping up to 16 inches gets you a $119.99 MSRP. Then at the $169.99 price point is the 7-pack of Hexagon Light Panels, which come joined by a 10-pack version at $199.99. That pricing is $30 under what you’d pay for the Nanoleaf versions, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!