Arcade1Up PAC-MAN 2-player Countercade hits Amazon low at $150 ($50 off), more

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Galaga Head-to-Head Countercade machine for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a straight $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is also only the second time we have seen a notable deal on Amazon since release and the same price you’ll find it for at GameStop right now. This machine marks the first time the company has brought PAC-MAN to its head-to-head Countercade form-factor alongside five other classic arcade titles (PAC-MAN Plus, Super PAC-MAN, Galaxian, Galaga, and Galaga 88). It delivers a 2-player setup at a much more affordable rate than the company’s upright 3/4-scale cabinets and makes for the perfect addition to just about any retro-focused gaming space. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

While we are talking Arcade1Up, be sure to check out the brand’s new Casinocade that debuted as part of the recent CES 2023 festivities. The Wi-Fi cabinet delivers a unique Wheel of Fortune experience alongside a host of other classic casino games and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect as part of our launch coverage.

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Coutercade features:

Step up to the counter with a friend (or perhaps a frenemy!), and stare into their eyes with competitive retrogaming determination. Yes, Arcade1Up’s new Head-to-Head Countercades (with alternating game play) are here! Totally awesome additions to home bars, offices, dorm rooms, and anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some vintage video gaming, Arcade1Up’s Head-to-Head Countercades are compact in size, but tremendous in fun. With the easy to navigate on-screen menus, play any of the included six games at will. Endless fun on your own, and of course amp up the action as you literally face your competition in head-to-head mode. “I’ll show YOU a high score!”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

