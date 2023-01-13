UGREEN’s 140W Nexode USB-C GaN charger refuels your whole Apple kit at $90 (Save $40)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 140W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at a 25% price cut as well as only the third discount since launching late last fall. This matches the all-time low set only once before, and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a month. Capable of refueling your entire everyday carry from a handheld form-factor, this 140W charger from UGREEN comes centered around GaN technology. It notably sports a pair of USB-C ports, one of which can dish out the full 140W while the other is limited to a 100W max. Then there’s a typical USB-A slot that can of course still come in handy for topping off accessories and older devices in your kit. You’re also getting a braided nylon USB-C cable in the package to help streamline your setup. Head below for more.

Also on sale and delivering a more affordable offering, UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront has its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside a match of our previous Black Friday mention. This is the first discount since, one of the only price cuts so far. Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form-factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup, too.

While you’ll find all of Friday’s best discounts in our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning, this week also saw Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks go on sale. Marking down several versions from $35, these are some of the best prices yet on some notable iPhone 14 companions.

UGREEN 140W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger:

With the PD3.1 protocol, a single port pumps 140W to a MacBook Pro. Charge the 16″ MacBook Pro to 56% in 30 minutes. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port power two 14-inch laptops and a phone simultaneously, fast enough for a multi-device tech user. Power Dispenser System smartly adjusts power outputs protecting device battery and improving battery life. Thermal Guard system scans temperature 800 times per second, safeguarding your devices from overheating.

