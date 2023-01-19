Organize your space with new lows on best-selling Rubbermaid hook and rail kits from $15

Amazon is now offering the Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Organization All-in-One Rail and Hook Kit for $21.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this set carries a $45 regular price, it more typically sells for between $33 and $42. Today’s deal is the first price drop since just before the holidays and a new Amazon all-time low. A great way to stow tools, accessories, sports gear, and more in the garage or elsewhere, this is a neat way to organize your space and be ready for spring cleaning. You’re landing one rail and five hooks here alongside installation hardware and you’ll find a solid price drop on the 4-hook model down below for even less. 

Amazon is also offering the 5-piece Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Storage Kit for $14.98 Prime shipped. This best-seller typically fetches a $38 regular price on Amazon and is also now at a new all-time low. It has been over a year since we last saw a notable price drop as well. The specs and setup are the same as the model above, just with a rail and four hooks instead of five. The two systems are also compatible with one another – the hooks will work on both rails. 

Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Organization Kit features:

The Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Organization All-in-One Rail & Hook Wall Hanging Kit is a great way to organize your garage. Get tools off the floor and onto the wall, creating more space to work and play. Locking grippers on accessory hooks provide reinforced security when attaching hooks to the rail. Installs quickly and easily. Comes with all the hardware you need. Predrilled holes on the rail fit 16-inch or 24-inch studs for sturdy and secure installation. This wall organizer includes one 32-inch FastTrack Garage Rail, one Utility Hook, two 1-handle hooks and 2 scoop hooks.

