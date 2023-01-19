Smartphone Accessories: Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds $30 (40% off), more

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 shipped. Down form $50, today’s 40% discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds are a great way to enjoy your favorite tunes while on-the-go. Each bud will last for up to five hours of usage and the case adds another 19 hours before it’s time to plug back in. Skullcandy’s Sesh Evo also will never truly be lost thanks to built-in Tile tracking, making it easy to find your earbuds. On top of that, Skullcandy’s 6mm drivers deliver “crystal clear sound with rich bass” and there are controls to let you adjust volume, skip tracks, take calls, and activate your phone’s assistant on the buds themselves.

Sesh Evo is the easiest way go truly wireless. For example, the buds automatically enter pairing mode the first time they power on. And after that, they’ll instantly pair with the last device you used. Likewise, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, take calls, activate an assistant and even select different EQ modes—all with a single finger, and without ever touching your phone. Sesh Evo earbuds are water, sweat and dust resistant. Built-in Tile technology helps you find your buds if you misplace them. And with the Skullcandy Fearless Use Promise, if anything ever happens to a bud or the case, you can replace it at a discount. With Tile technology, Skullcandy makes it super easy to track down either earbud and keep your gadgets safe! Download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate.

