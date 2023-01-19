Thrustmaster’s T.16000M FCS Joystick lets you fly in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator for $50

Adorama is currently offering the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Stick for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen over the past year and beats the previous mention we tracked by $10. This same joystick currently goes for $60 at Amazon. Here the joystick features four axes of control with 16 action buttons and orange accents and backlighting. The control axes give you a great level of precision with Thrustmaster’s HallEffect AccuRate Technology and the ambidextrous design allows anyone regardless of their left or right handedness to use the joystick comfortably. Thrustmaster’s Advanced Programming Graphical Editor allows you to combine other Thrustmaster devices together in one mapping profile. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, then be sure to check out the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $30. In total there are 12 programmable buttons for setting up hotkeys and actions within your flight simulator program, like Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator. An 8-way hat switch can be configured so you can look around your aircraft without needing your mouse. While it doesn’t have a full dedicated throttle unit, there is a little lever that can be bound to throttle so you still have fine control. The joystick here also features rudder support with a twisting action but does lack a rudder lockout.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your PC’s storage? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD with a heatsink marked down to $110, a return to the Amazon all-time low. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we said it is the fastest model in its category from the brand, it clocks in at up to 7,300MB/s with a built-in heatsink. That’s means it can be a great upgrade for your PC battlestation rig as well as to install inside a PlayStation 5 with an M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface.

Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Flight Stick features:

Thrustmaster has devoted its 25 years of expertise in flight sim controllers to meet the growing demand from flight simmers in general – and space simmers in particular. The T.16000M FCS has been designed for advanced fliers looking for comprehensive, realistic controls as an alternative to using a mouse and keyboard. The T.16000M FCS (Flight Control System) flight stick is compatible with PC via USB in Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista (32-bit and 64-bit).

