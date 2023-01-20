Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 54W USB-C/A Car Charger $11 (45% off), more

AINOPE Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 54W USB-C/A Car Charger for $10.99 with the code 45CRK1FB at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, this 45% discount saves you a total of $9 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for AINOPE’s charger. This charger is perfect for powering your on-the-go setup when in the car. Featuring both USB-C and USB-A connections, you’ll find that the USB-C port delivers 36W of power and USB-A plug packs 18W of QuickCharge 3.0. Both ports function at full power even when you have two devices plugged in, meaning the charger is capable of dishing out 54W in total. Plus, there’s a 3.3-foot USB-C cable in the package so you can get up and going as soon as it arrives.

2022 upgraded Fast car charger type C provide 36W USB-C and 18W USB-A ports combine for a huge power of 54W. Dual ports can fast charging simultaneously. The 36W PD Type C port can charge your high-power devices, including iphone, laptop, tablet. The 18W QC3.0 USB A port can provide high-speed charging for Android tablets and mobile phones. The package of USB Cigarette Lighter Adapter comes with a 3.3FT USB C to USB C cable (NOT lightning cable, NOT for iPhone). Durable USB Type C cable adopts nylon braided material and SR anti-breaking design, bending and tensile resistance, strong and non-twisted. AINOPE car charger cable is equipped with a soft white LED light, allowing you to easily find the charging port and knowing the status of charging, which make sure you can drive safely in the dark.

