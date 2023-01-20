Today’s Android game and app deals: Muse Dash, Rogue Hearts, Lonely Hacker, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Friday afternoon has arrived and that means it’s time to gather up all of the best Android game and app deals to head into the weekend with. Today’s highlight Android hardware offer has Samsung’s Galaxy A23 5G smartphone down at a new Amazon all-time low of $250, but for now it’s all about the apps. Standout offers include titles like Rogue Hearts, Muse Dash, The Lonely Hacker, Animated Photo Widget +, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Muse Dash:

Huh?! Not your forte? It doesn’t matter! Who says you must have a strong sense of rhythm to win? Avoid is also a valid option…As long as you have 100% of passion, courage, and… love for lovely girls~Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!! What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner falls ...
Satechi’s Pro Hub Max is fit for Apple’s ne...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX 2-tool combo kit jumpstart...
Refresh your magazine subs from $4.50/yr.: Men’s ...
Pokémon TCG Ultra-Premium Charizard Collection back in...
Sun Joe’s 1,500 PSI electric pressure washer falls to...
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard fall...
LG’s new CineBeam Smart Portable Projector lets you t...
Load more...
Show More Comments