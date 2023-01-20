Samsung’s Galaxy A23 5G smartphone now even more affordable at $250 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $300 going rate. This is only the second chance to save period since it launched back in September and marks the first price cut since back in November. Despite its more entry-level price point, the Galaxy A23 still arrives with some flagship-caliber features like a 6.6-inch FHD+ display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon 695 processor is also supplemented by 64GB of onboard storage, and if that isn’t enough room, there’a support for microSD card expansion to round out the package alongside 4GB of RAM and four years of guaranteed updates. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our launch coverage.

A notable option for adding some protection into the mix, the Spigen Liquid Crystal case for the Galaxy S23 will help ensure that your new smartphone is ready to defend against everyday wear and tear. The slim TPU design still shows off the look of your handset, while also helping fend off damage from drops and more. It’ll only set you back $14 at Amazon right now, too.

Though if you’d prefer to go with an even more flagship-caliber device, earlier this week we tracked some notable price cuts on Samsung’s latest foldables. The dawn of the new year is making for the perfect time to switch over to the futuristic form-factor, and right now the disocunts are helping keep it more affordable than ever. The compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 now starts from $850 to go alongside an even more enticing $400 price cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Just make sure to go dive into all of the week’s best app and game deals, too.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features:

It’s easy to stay connected to the people and content you love with the Galaxy A23 5G smart phone. Beautifully capture the moments that mean the most with an incredibly detail-oriented wide lens. The infinite display makes playing your favorite games an edge-to-edge experience, and, with virtually lag-free 5G and a long-lasting battery, you’ll beat your high score in no time.

