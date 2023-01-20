LG’s latest 16-inch i7 ultralight Gram laptop at new low of $1,184, 17-inch model $1,684

Amazon is offering the latest LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/1TB Ultralight Laptop for $1,183.85 shipped. Down from $1,700, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This ultralight laptop is perfect for upgrading your mobile workflow in 2023. It features a 16-inch WQXGA 2560×1600 IPS display that delivers a 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Packing a 12th Generation i7 processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, this laptop is ready to handle just about anything you throw at it. There’s a 1TB NVMe storage and 80Wh battery as well, giving you plenty of storage and all-day battery life. When it comes to connectivity, there’s two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two more USB-A, a full-sized HDMI port, microSD reader, and more. Take a deeper dive into our announcement coverage then keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale today is the LG Gram 17-inch i7/32GB/2TB Ultralight Laptop for $1,683.85 shipped. Down from a $2,100 normal price, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. In fact, it’s the lowest we’ve seen since September, making today’s deal particularly notable. Coming in with a larger 17-inch 2560×1600 IPS display that has the same rating as the model above, this laptop is slightly bigger but still in the ultralight class. It also steps things up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and dual 1TB NVMe SSDs for a total of 2TB of storage. The port setup is still the same, as well, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and more.

Prefer Apple’s laptops when it comes to on-the-go working? Consider picking up the brand-new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros that are already on sale. Right now you can save $49 in cash or opt instead for a $100 gift card depending on what works best for you. Then, be sure to check out Lenovo’s 27-inch USB-C monitor that packs 75W charging, making it a solid choice for converting your laptop into a desktop.

LG Gram 16-inch Laptop features:

16″ WQXGA Non-Reflective IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. A powerful processor with impressive with Iris Xe graphics, built to carry you through work, studies, and surfing the web.

16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 16GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.

1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

Ultra-Lightweight. With an ultra-lightweight body, bring your laptop wherever you go since it’ll never weigh you down.

