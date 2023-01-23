LEGO Jabba’s Throne Room diorama launching on May 1 with five minifigures at $70

As the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023 shifts into focus, today 9to5Toys can share a report confirming what one of the year’s more display-worthy sets will be. Arriving as one of the latest expansions to the LEGO diorama series, the upcoming Jabba’s Throne Room will depict an iconic scene from Return of the Jedi to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary.

LEGO Jabba’s Throne Room set joins the 2023 Star Wars lineup

Now I hear what you’re thinking. Rikka, didn’t we just get a set based around the Tatooine crime lord’s throne room? And I certainly hear you, because we did. But to the LEGO Group, Jabba’s version is completely different than Boba Fett’s iteration. That’s certainly going to be reflected in the actual sets, as everything from the build and price to included minifigures is going to make this a completely different set.

Last year saw the LEGO Group launch a new sub-theme for the Star Wars collection with the Diorama series. It kicked off with three different builds from the Original Trilogy, which we first covered back in April of 2022. Now for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, we’re getting another addition to the LEGO lineup in the form of Jabba’s Throne Room.

So far we have a very clear idea of what to expect from the final model, with this one arriving as kit number 75354. It’ll be launching on May 1 and is set to retail for $69.99 here in the United States. There is unfortunately no word on part count yet, but we do know how the actual model will stack up. Everything will rest on a black base similar to the ones the rest of the kits in the series have.

As far as minifigures go, this is going to be one of the bigger draws of the kit. It wouldn’t be Jabba’s Throne Room without the inclusion of the Hutt crime lord himself, and so the LEGO Group is including the first version of him in nearly a decade. It will be a molded character that is slightly updated from the previous version, though right now it’s not looking like a major update. The diorama set will also include Bib Fortuna, to go alongside Boushh Leia, C-3PO, and Chewbacca.

The LEGO Group is also going to be including Jabba’s prized Han Solo in Carbonite. Though to a lot of builders’ disappointment, it won’t be one of the more detailed iterations. Unlike the molded piece that lets you slot in an actual minifigure, this will be a standard block similar to the ones we got in the Razor Crest. There will certainly be that old school charm to it, and I suppose the more accurate design might take up too much room in what will be a compact build. But for the $70 price point I would certainly have like to see a little flair from the company.

Otherwise, we previously took a look at what the very first version of Jabba’s palace looked like back in our first LEGOCY review from nearly a year ago. It might be a few months here until we can share actual images of the upcoming diorama set, though the comparisons between that original play model and the new display-focused kit should deliver night and day differences.

9to5Toys’ Take

With much of the 2023 LEGO Star Wars lineup arriving to celebrate Return of the Jedi in some capacity, it’s pretty fitting that this scene is joining the diorama series. Even if the LEGO Group just did a throne room set and it feels weird to get the Boba Fett version and the Jabba the Hutt version in two consecutive years, seeing a different take should be appreciated by builders. I’m certainly just excited to be getting a fresh lineup of minifigures that haven’t been included in any sets as of late.

