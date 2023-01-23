Blue’s retro-style Yeti Blackout USB Mic hits one of its best prices ever at $65 (Reg. $130)

We are now tracking one of the best deals ever on the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Microphone. Over at GameStop, you can lock one in for $64.99 shipped right now. Regularly $130 and currently marked down to $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $70 and rarely ever sees a sub $85 price tag, this is easily one of the best prices we have tracked. Today’s deal has only ever been beaten out by YMMV deals and a rare offer at Staples last spring. Delivering vintage-style aesthetics and an included desktop tripod, the Yeti works with Mac and PC machines out of the box to upgrade your podcasting, recording, and video calling audio. The three-capsule array is great for various recording and broadcasting scenarios, much like the four pickup patterns (cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo) that “allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts.” The usual headphone volume, instant mute, and mic gain controls are onboard as well. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost option here would be to go with the Blue Snowball iCE model. This one sells for $40 shipped on Amazon and will certainly be a notable upgrade over just about any built-in solution. It’s not as high-end or versatile as the Yeti in terms of applications with only a single pickup pattern, but it will keep an extra $25 in your pocket and will work just fine for folks who don’t plan do much more than casual broadcast/streaming, video calls, or podcasting.

For some more premium options, dive into our launch coverage of Universal Audio’s new powerful Sphere mics with vintage emulation tech and Rode’s refreshed classic NT microphone. Then head straight over to our hands-on review of the Logitech Sona, the brand’s flagship XLR mic with a modern aesthetic, a hefty build, and a magnetic windscreen. A complete breakdown of the user experience is waiting right here.

Yeti Blackout USB Microphone features:

Create unparalleled recordings with your computer using Blue’s best-selling Yeti USB microphones. Thanks to our proprietary tri-capsule technology, Yeti microphones produce pristine, studio-quality recordings with legendary ease. And four different pattern settings offer incredible flexibility so you can record vocals, music, podcasts, audio for video, interviews, or even cryptozoology lectures in ways that would normally require multiple microphones. Whether you’re recording at home, on the road, or in the Himalayas, Yeti helps you produce studio-quality recordings every time.

