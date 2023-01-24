Arcade1Up’s 14-game DIG DUG/PAC-MAN cabinet now $200 off at $300, more from $150

Justin Kahn -
$200 off From $150
Arcade1Up DIG DUG Bandai Namco Legacy Edition Arcade

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up DIG DUG Bandai Namco Legacy Edition Arcade with riser for $299.97 shipped. Regularly $499, this is up to $200 off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is matching the price we tracked back in November and is now the best we can find. For all of you retro gamer fans out there, this one delivers a series of 14 vintage titles to your game room with a light-up marquee and cabinet design to match. Alongside the built-in speakers, arcade controls, and 17-inch color display, the title list includes games like DIG DUG 1 and 2, PAC-MAN, PAC-MANIA, SUPER PAC-MAN, GALAGA, MAPPY, ROLLING THUNDER, and more. Hit the jump for additional Arcade1Up machine deals. 

More Arcade1Up deals:

Alongside the new Marvel vs Capcom 2 machine that is now back in-stock at Walmart, Arcade1Up debuted its new Casinocade at CES 2023 this year. Featuring a a pair of LCD screens, light-up marquee art, and a dual speaker setup, this model houses four premium Wheel of Fortune Games alongside 21 other classic casino and puzzle experiences. Get a closer look as part of our launch coverage right here

Arcade1Up DIG DUG Bandai Namco Legacy Edition features:

With their release of GALAXIAN, GALAGA, and PAC-MAN — the best-selling arcade game of all time — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. titles were instrumental in ushering in the golden age of arcade games and have impacted pop-culture across generations. Then of course there was the underground antics and sub soil strategy of DIG DUG, the marquee game in this phenom-tastic throwback Legacy game machine. Defeat those enemies by over inflatin’ ‘em, or introduce them to the weight of some rock crushin’. All in lighthearted comical fun! Oh, and hope you’re ready to really dig in, because the Arcade1Up BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy arcade game DIG DUG Edition includes a lineup of 14 games, in this gorgeous cabinet that includes a matching riser and light-up marquee.

